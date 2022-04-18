Asian Champions League / Matchday 4
Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal stadium / 18.04.2022
Shabab Al-Ahli
Not started
-
-
Al Gharafa
Shabab Al-Ahli - Al Gharafa

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Shabab Al-Ahli logo
Shabab Al-Ahli
Al Gharafa logo
Al Gharafa
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Shabab Al-Ahli

Al Gharafa

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Al GharafaGHA
31205
2
FooladFOO
31205
3
Shabab Al-AhliAHD
30303
4
AhalAHA
30121
