Asian Champions League / Matchday 1
Buriram City Stadium / 15.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/shandong-luneng/teamcenter.shtml
Shandong Taishan
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/daegu-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Daegu FC
Shandong Taishan - Daegu FC

Statistics

Recent matches

Shandong Taishan

Daegu FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Shandong TaishanSHL
00000
1
Urawa Red DiamondsURA
00000
1
Lion City SailorsLCS
00000
1
Daegu FCDGFC
00000
Related matches

Lion City Sailors
-
-
Urawa Red Diamonds
15/04
Daegu FC
-
-
Lion City Sailors
18/04
Urawa Red Diamonds
-
-
Shandong Taishan
18/04
Shandong Taishan
-
-
Lion City Sailors
21/04

Follow the Asian Champions League live Football match between Shandong Taishan and Daegu FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 15 April 2022.

Catch the latest Shandong Taishan and Daegu FC news and find up to date Asian Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

