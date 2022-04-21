Asian Champions League / Matchday 3
Buriram City Stadium / 21.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/shandong-luneng/teamcenter.shtml
Shandong Taishan
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/home-united/teamcenter.shtml
Lion City Sailors
Advertisement
Ad

Shandong Taishan - Lion City Sailors

Statistics

Recent matches

Shandong Taishan

Lion City Sailors

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Urawa Red DiamondsURA
22006
2
Lion City SailorsLCS
21013
3
Daegu FCDGFC
21013
4
Shandong TaishanSHL
20020
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Daegu FC
-
-
Urawa Red Diamonds
21/04
Urawa Red Diamonds
-
-
Daegu FC
24/04
Lion City Sailors
-
-
Shandong Taishan
24/04
Urawa Red Diamonds
-
-
Lion City Sailors
27/04

Follow the Asian Champions League live Football match between Shandong Taishan and Lion City Sailors with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 21 April 2022.

Catch the latest Shandong Taishan and Lion City Sailors news and find up to date Asian Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.