Asian Champions League / Matchday 5
Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium / 23.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sharjah/teamcenter.shtml
Sharjah
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/al-hilal/teamcenter.shtml
Al Hilal
Sharjah - Al Hilal

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sharjah logo
Sharjah
Al Hilal logo
Al Hilal
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Sharjah

Al Hilal

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Al HilalHIL
440012
2
Al RayyanRAY
42117
3
SharjahSHJ
41124
4
FC IstiklolISK
40040
Follow the Asian Champions League live Football match between Sharjah and Al Hilal with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:15 on 23 April 2022.

Catch the latest Sharjah and Al Hilal news and find up to date Asian Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

