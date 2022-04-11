Asian Champions League / Matchday 2
King Fahd International Stadium / 11.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sharjah/teamcenter.shtml
Sharjah
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/istiqlol-dushanbe/teamcenter.shtml
FC Istiklol
Advertisement
Ad

Sharjah - FC Istiklol

Statistics

Recent matches

Sharjah

FC Istiklol

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Al RayyanRAY
11003
2
Al HilalHIL
11003
3
FC IstiklolISK
10010
4
SharjahSHJ
10010
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Al Rayyan
-
-
Al Hilal
11/04
Sharjah
-
-
Al Rayyan
15/04
Al Hilal
-
-
FC Istiklol
15/04
Al Rayyan
-
-
Sharjah
19/04

Follow the Asian Champions League live Football match between Sharjah and FC Istiklol with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:15 on 11 April 2022.

Catch the latest Sharjah and FC Istiklol news and find up to date Asian Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.