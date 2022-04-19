Asian Champions League / Matchday 2
Thong Nhat Stadium / 19.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sydney-fc-1/teamcenter.shtml
Sydney FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hoang-anh-gia-lai/teamcenter.shtml
Hoang Anh Gia Lai
Sydney FC - Hoang Anh Gia Lai

Statistics

Recent matches

Sydney FC

Hoang Anh Gia Lai

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Yokohama F MarinosYFM
11003
2
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FCJBFC
10101
2
Sydney FCSYD
10101
4
Hoang Anh Gia LaiHAG
10010
