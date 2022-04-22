Asian Champions League / Matchday 3
Thong Nhat Stadium / 22.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sydney-fc-1/teamcenter.shtml
Sydney FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/yokohama-f-marinos/teamcenter.shtml
Yokohama F Marinos
Sydney FC - Yokohama F Marinos

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sydney FC logo
Sydney FC
Yokohama F Marinos logo
Yokohama F Marinos
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Sydney FC

Yokohama F Marinos

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FCJBFC
21104
2
Yokohama F MarinosYFM
21013
3
Sydney FCSYD
20202
4
Hoang Anh Gia LaiHAG
20111
Related matches

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC
-
-
Hoang Anh Gia Lai
22/04
Yokohama F Marinos
-
-
Sydney FC
25/04
Hoang Anh Gia Lai
-
-
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC
25/04
Yokohama F Marinos
-
-
Hoang Anh Gia Lai
28/04

