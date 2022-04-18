Asian Champions League / Matchday 2
Sultan Ibrahim Larkin Stadium / 18.04.2022
Ulsan Hyundai
Not started
-
-
Johor Darul Ta'zim
Ulsan Hyundai - Johor Darul Ta'zim

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Johor Darul Ta'zimJDT
11003
2
Ulsan HyundaiUHFC
10101
3
Kawasaki FrontaleKAW
10101
4
Guangzhou FCGFC
10010
Related matches

Guangzhou FC
-
-
Kawasaki Frontale
18/04
Ulsan Hyundai
-
-
Guangzhou FC
21/04
Kawasaki Frontale
-
-
Johor Darul Ta'zim
21/04
Guangzhou FC
-
-
Ulsan Hyundai
24/04

