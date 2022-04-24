Asian Champions League / Matchday 4
BG Stadium / 24.04.2022
United City FC
Not started
-
-
BG Pathum United
United City FC - BG Pathum United

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
United City FC logo
United City FC
BG Pathum United logo
BG Pathum United
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

United City FC

BG Pathum United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Melbourne City FCMCI
32107
2
BG Pathum UnitedBGP
32107
3
Jeonnam DragonsJDR
31023
4
United City FCUNI
30030
