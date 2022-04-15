Asian Champions League / Matchday 1
BG Stadium / 15.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ceres-fc/teamcenter.shtml
United City FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/chunnam-dragons-1/teamcenter.shtml
Jeonnam Dragons
Advertisement
Ad

United City FC - Jeonnam Dragons

Statistics

Recent matches

United City FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BG Pathum UnitedBGP
00000
1
Jeonnam DragonsJDR
00000
1
United City FCUNI
00000
1
Melbourne City FCMCI
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

BG Pathum United
-
-
Melbourne City FC
15/04
Jeonnam Dragons
-
-
BG Pathum United
18/04
Melbourne City FC
-
-
United City FC
18/04
BG Pathum United
-
-
United City FC
21/04

Follow the Asian Champions League live Football match between United City FC and Jeonnam Dragons with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 15 April 2022.

Catch the latest United City FC and Jeonnam Dragons news and find up to date Asian Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.