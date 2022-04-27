Asian Champions League / Matchday 5
Buriram City Stadium / 27.04.2022
Urawa Red Diamonds
Not started
-
-
Lion City Sailors
Urawa Red Diamonds - Lion City Sailors

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Urawa Red Diamonds logo
Urawa Red Diamonds
Lion City Sailors logo
Lion City Sailors
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Urawa Red Diamonds

Lion City Sailors

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Urawa Red DiamondsURA
42117
2
Daegu FCDGFC
42117
3
Lion City SailorsLCS
42117
4
Shandong TaishanSHL
40131
Related matches

Daegu FC
-
-
Shandong Taishan
27/04
Lion City Sailors
-
-
Daegu FC
30/04
Shandong Taishan
-
-
Urawa Red Diamonds
30/04
Lion City Sailors
3
2
Shandong Taishan

