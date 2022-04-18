Asian Champions League / Matchday 2
Chang Arena / 18.04.2022
Urawa Red Diamonds
Not started
-
-
Shandong Taishan
Urawa Red Diamonds - Shandong Taishan

Statistics

Recent matches

Urawa Red Diamonds

Shandong Taishan

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Daegu FCDGFC
11003
2
Urawa Red DiamondsURA
11003
3
Lion City SailorsLCS
10010
4
Shandong TaishanSHL
10010
Related matches

Daegu FC
-
-
Lion City Sailors
18/04
Shandong Taishan
-
-
Lion City Sailors
21/04
Daegu FC
-
-
Urawa Red Diamonds
21/04
Urawa Red Diamonds
-
-
Daegu FC
24/04

