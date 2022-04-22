Asian Champions League / Matchday 3
Chang Arena / 22.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vissel-kobe/teamcenter.shtml
Vissel Kobe
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/chiangrai-united/teamcenter.shtml
Chiangrai United
Advertisement
Ad

Vissel Kobe - Chiangrai United

Statistics

Recent matches

Vissel Kobe

Chiangrai United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Vissel KobeVIS
11003
2
KitcheeKIT
21013
3
Chiangrai UnitedCHI
10010
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Chiangrai United
-
-
Vissel Kobe
25/04
Chiangrai United
-
-
Kitchee
28/04
Kitchee
-
-
Vissel Kobe
01/05
Vissel Kobe
2
1
Kitchee

Follow the Asian Champions League live Football match between Vissel Kobe and Chiangrai United with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 22 April 2022.

Catch the latest Vissel Kobe and Chiangrai United news and find up to date Asian Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.