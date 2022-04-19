Asian Champions League / Matchday 2
Buriram City Stadium / 19.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vissel-kobe/teamcenter.shtml
Vissel Kobe
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/kitchee-1/teamcenter.shtml
Kitchee
Advertisement
Ad

Vissel Kobe - Kitchee

Statistics

Recent matches

Vissel Kobe

Kitchee

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
KitcheeKIT
11003
2
Vissel KobeVIS
00000
3
Chiangrai UnitedCHI
10010
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Vissel Kobe
-
-
Chiangrai United
22/04
Chiangrai United
-
-
Vissel Kobe
25/04
Chiangrai United
-
-
Kitchee
28/04
Kitchee
-
-
Vissel Kobe
01/05

Follow the Asian Champions League live Football match between Vissel Kobe and Kitchee with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 19 April 2022.

Catch the latest Vissel Kobe and Kitchee news and find up to date Asian Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.