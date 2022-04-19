Asian Champions League / Matchday 2
Thong Nhat Stadium / 19.04.2022
Yokohama F Marinos
Not started
-
-
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC
Yokohama F Marinos - Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Yokohama F Marinos logo
Yokohama F Marinos
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC logo
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC
2

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Yokohama F Marinos

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Yokohama F MarinosYFM
11003
2
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FCJBFC
10101
2
Sydney FCSYD
10101
4
Hoang Anh Gia LaiHAG
10010
Follow the Asian Champions League live Football match between Yokohama F Marinos and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 19 April 2022.

