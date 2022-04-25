Asian Champions League / Matchday 4
Thong Nhat Stadium / 25.04.2022
Yokohama F Marinos
Not started
-
-
Sydney FC
Yokohama F Marinos - Sydney FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Yokohama F Marinos logo
Yokohama F Marinos
Sydney FC logo
Sydney FC
2

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Yokohama F Marinos

Sydney FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FCJBFC
32107
2
Yokohama F MarinosYFM
32016
3
Sydney FCSYD
30212
4
Hoang Anh Gia LaiHAG
30121
