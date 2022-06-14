AFC Asian Cup Qualification / Matchday 3
Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium / 14.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/afghanistan/teamcenter.shtml
Afghanistan
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cambodia/teamcenter.shtml
Cambodia
Afghanistan - Cambodia

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Afghanistan logo
Afghanistan
Cambodia logo
Cambodia
3

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Afghanistan

Cambodia

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Hong KongHKG
22006
2
IndiaIND
22006
3
AfghanistanAFG
20020
4
CambodiaCAM
20020
Follow the Asian Cup Qualification live Football match between Afghanistan and Cambodia with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 14 June 2022.

Catch the latest Afghanistan and Cambodia news and find up to date Asian Cup Qualification standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

