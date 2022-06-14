AFC Asian Cup Qualification / Matchday 3
National Stadium Bukit Jalil / 14.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bahrain-1/teamcenter.shtml
Bahrain
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/turkmenistan/teamcenter.shtml
Turkmenistan
Bahrain - Turkmenistan

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Bahrain logo
Bahrain
Turkmenistan logo
Turkmenistan
2

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Bahrain

Turkmenistan

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BahrainBHR
22006
2
MalaysiaMAS
21013
3
TurkmenistanTKM
21013
4
BangladeshBAN
20020
Related matches

Malaysia
-
-
Bangladesh
14/06
Malaysia
1
2
Bahrain
Bangladesh
1
2
Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan
1
3
Malaysia

Follow the Asian Cup Qualification live Football match between Bahrain and Turkmenistan with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:15 on 14 June 2022.

