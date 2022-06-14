AFC Asian Cup Qualification / Matchday 3
Dolen Omurzakov Stadium / 14.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/kyrgyzstan/teamcenter.shtml
Kyrgyz Republic
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tajikistan/teamcenter.shtml
Tajikistan
Advertisement
Ad

Kyrgyz Republic - Tajikistan

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Kyrgyz Republic logo
Kyrgyz Republic
Tajikistan logo
Tajikistan
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Kyrgyz Republic

Tajikistan

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TajikistanTJK
22006
2
Kyrgyz RepublicKGZ
22006
3
SingaporeSGP
20020
4
MyanmarMYA
20020
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Myanmar
-
-
Singapore
14/06
Myanmar
0
2
Kyrgyz Republic
Singapore
0
1
Tajikistan
Kyrgyz Republic
2
1
Singapore

Follow the Asian Cup Qualification live Football match between Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 14 June 2022.

Catch the latest Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan news and find up to date Asian Cup Qualification standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.