AFC Asian Cup Qualification / Matchday 3
Markaziy Stadium (Namangan) / 14.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/maldives/teamcenter.shtml
Maldives
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sri-lanka/teamcenter.shtml
Sri Lanka
Maldives - Sri Lanka

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Maldives logo
Maldives
Sri Lanka logo
Sri Lanka
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Maldives

Sri Lanka

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UzbekistanUZB
22006
2
ThailandTHA
22006
3
Sri LankaSRI
20020
4
MaldivesMDV
20020
