AFC Asian Cup Qualification / Matchday 3
Dolen Omurzakov Stadium / 14.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/myanmar/teamcenter.shtml
Myanmar
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/singapore/teamcenter.shtml
Singapore
Advertisement
Ad

Myanmar - Singapore

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Myanmar logo
Myanmar
Singapore logo
Singapore
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Myanmar

Singapore

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TajikistanTJK
22006
2
Kyrgyz RepublicKGZ
22006
3
SingaporeSGP
20020
4
MyanmarMYA
20020
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Kyrgyz Republic
-
-
Tajikistan
14/06
Myanmar
0
2
Kyrgyz Republic
Singapore
0
1
Tajikistan
Kyrgyz Republic
2
1
Singapore

Follow the Asian Cup Qualification live Football match between Myanmar and Singapore with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 14 June 2022.

Catch the latest Myanmar and Singapore news and find up to date Asian Cup Qualification standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.