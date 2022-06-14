Follow the Asian Cup Qualification live Football match between Myanmar and Singapore with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 14 June 2022.

Catch the latest Myanmar and Singapore news and find up to date Asian Cup Qualification standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.