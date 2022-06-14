AFC Asian Cup Qualification / Matchday 3
MFF Stadium / 14.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/palestine/teamcenter.shtml
Palestine
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/philippines/teamcenter.shtml
Philippines
Advertisement
Ad

Palestine - Philippines

Statistics

Recent matches

Palestine

Philippines

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalestinePLE
22006
2
PhilippinesPHI
21104
3
YemenYEM
20111
4
MongoliaMNG
20020
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Yemen
-
-
Mongolia
14/06
Yemen
0
5
Palestine
Mongolia
0
1
Philippines
Palestine
1
0
Mongolia

Follow the Asian Cup Qualification live Football match between Palestine and Philippines with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:30 on 14 June 2022.

Catch the latest Palestine and Philippines news and find up to date Asian Cup Qualification standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.