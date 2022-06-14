AFC Asian Cup Qualification / Matchday 3
Markaziy Stadium (Namangan) / 14.06.2022
Uzbekistan
Not started
-
-
Thailand
Uzbekistan - Thailand

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Uzbekistan logo
Uzbekistan
Thailand logo
Thailand
2

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Uzbekistan

Thailand

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UzbekistanUZB
22006
2
ThailandTHA
22006
3
Sri LankaSRI
20020
4
MaldivesMDV
20020
