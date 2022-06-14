AFC Asian Cup Qualification / Matchday 3
MFF Stadium / 14.06.2022
Yemen
Not started
-
-
Mongolia
Yemen - Mongolia

Statistics

Recent matches

Yemen

Mongolia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalestinePLE
22006
2
PhilippinesPHI
21104
3
YemenYEM
20111
4
MongoliaMNG
20020
