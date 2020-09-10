The competition, in which teams from more minor nations in Asia participate, had been suspended since March due to the novel coronavirus crisis and was originally scheduled to resume this month in centralised venues.

"In view of the logistics in coordinating the five zones of the AFC Cup and completing the Inter Zone matches, the AFC Executive Committee also agreed that the pandemic created complexities which constituted a Force Majeure event and, with sadness, led to the cancellation of the 2020 competition," the Asian Football Confederation said. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)