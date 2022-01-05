Aston Villa and Barcelona are reportedly in talks over a loan move for midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazilian midfielder has failed to establish himself at Camp Nou and could be set for a reunion with former Liverpool team mate Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa.

Spanish sports journalist Helena Condis Edo reports that the two clubs are trying to reach an agreement.

"Barca are negotiating with Aston Villa over a move for Philipe Coutinho," she tweeted. "Sources tell me that they are working on the agreement so that he will go on loan until the end of the season."

Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano added that Barca have discussed Coutinho with three Premier League clubs, and that the midfielder is 'open and prepared to leave' Barcelona, where he is under contract until 2023.

Coutinho has only ever enjoyed a bit-part role at Barca after joining in a £142m deal from Liverpool in January 2018 and was sent out on loan to Bayern Munich for the 2019/20 season.

He won the Champions League with Bayern, but is understood to prefer a move either to Italy or the Premier League.

