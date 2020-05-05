Aston Villa boss preparing to return with incomplete squad

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa is consoled by Aston Villa manager Dean Smith during the Carabao Cup Final between Aston Villa and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on March 1, 2020 in London, England.

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith says some of his players will not be available if the government gives the go ahead for football to restart.

The Premier League has been on hold since March in line with lockdown restrictions imposed nationwide due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The virus is especially dangerous to the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions, and Smith says he has one player who is asthmatic and another living with a mother-in-law is in remission.

Villa are currently fighting a relegation battle in the Premier League, but Smith says he is preparing to return with an incomplete squad should Premier League football get going again.

"Everybody wants to get back into training but they also want to see what the medical protocols are first," Smith told Sky Sports.

"There's a certain risk attached to the return to training or all players. We've got a player who is asthmatic, we've got a player whose mother in law is in remission and living with the family, so you have to be careful with the transmissions.

"We all want to finish the season. We want to play the games.

"If they [the players] are not comfortable to return, you have to return without them. We have to listen to the players, we have to listen to their concerns, but if the protocol is to move forward then the ones who can do will do so."

