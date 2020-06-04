Football

Atalanta coach says controversy over Valencia trip 'offensive'

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
43 minutes ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

June 4 (Reuters) - Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini has sought to clarify comments he made that suggested he had been suffering from novel coronavirus symptoms before and during the Italian team's Champions League last-16 second leg at Valencia.

He said the controversy surrounding his behaviour, which prompted a statement from the Spanish club criticising him for taking charge of his team for the match, was "offensive".

Valencia said they were "surprised" by Gasperini's admission in Sunday's interview with Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport that he had the symptoms before the game but did not tell anyone, with the Spanish club adding he had "put numerous people at risk".

Football

Benfica blow chance to open up lead on Porto with home draw

2 HOURS AGO

Gasperini confirmed in the interview that he had since tested positive for COVID-19 from an antibodies test.

Atalanta hail from Bergamo in northern Italy, which was the epicentre of the new coronavirus in Europe when Gasperini's side beat Valencia 4-3 on March 10 for an 8-4 aggregate victory.

The game at Valencia's Mestalla stadium was played without spectators in order to prevent further spread of the virus.

"It is a very offensive controversy," Gasperini told television network Sky Italia on Thursday.

"I know I respected the protocols, I was in quarantine like everyone else. I did not do a swab test but in May when we did serological tests I discovered that I had contracted the virus.

"I had aches and pains, but I never had a fever or lung problems of any kind. When I left Bergamo I was fine, I had some problems in the evening and the next day. But the controversy is offensive and ugly."

The Spanish top-flight season is set to start up again on June 11 after being halted for three months due to the pandemic while Italy's Serie A is due to resume on June 20. (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Liga

Real and Atletico join forces to aid Madrid's most vulnerable

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Chelsea set to sign Germany forward Werner - Sky Sports

4 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Benfica blow chance to open up lead on Porto with home draw

2 HOURS AGO
Liga

Real and Atletico join forces to aid Madrid's most vulnerable

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Chelsea set to sign Germany forward Werner - Sky Sports

4 HOURS AGO
Football

Coppa Italia semis and final to be played from June 12-17

4 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

Real Madrid make Sancho their top transfer target – Euro Papers

00:01:24
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Joshua Kimmich – As players we should use our voice to make a difference

00:00:33
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Why exactly are Barca putting all their eggs in the Lautaro basket? - Euro Papers

00:01:33
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Muhammad Ali: The champion whose fast fists and personality transcended sports

00:01:09
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Why exactly are Barca putting all their eggs in the Lautaro basket? - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 13:44
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

How a practice match demolition showed Corretja that Kuerten was the real deal - Tennis Legends

02/06/2020 AT 17:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Rackets Down, Hands Up - Tennis stars join Frances Tiafoe in protest video

02/06/2020 AT 07:44
Play Icon
Cycling

Woods sole bright spot as uncertainty swirls around Cannondale-Drapac’s future

28/08/2017 AT 00:44
Tour de France

Blazin’ Saddles: Who will win the Tour de France?

17/07/2017 AT 13:30
Rome Masters

Zverev beats Isner to reach Rome final

20/05/2017 AT 15:39
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

31/05/2020 AT 12:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis cries after brutal loss to Graf in 1999

31/05/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Froome - 'Finestre felt my real personality coming out, I rose to the occasion'

28/05/2020 AT 15:19
Play Icon
Cycling

Blazin' Saddles: 12 scenarios for 2017 Milan-San Remo

16/03/2017 AT 18:15
Paris Masters

Andy Murray is among the five greatest tennis players of all time

03/11/2016 AT 18:35
League Cup

Will a League Cup win make Klopp the new Mourinho - or the new Laudrup?

05/01/2016 AT 08:42
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleBenfica blow chance to open up lead on Porto with home draw
Next articlePenguins say player has recovered from COVID-19