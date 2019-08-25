Atalanta continue where they left off with thrilling win

The Bergamo-based side, who will make their Champions League debut this season following their remarkable third place in the last campaign, found themselves two goals down inside half an hour as Federico Di Francesco and Andrea Petagna struck.

Robin Gosens began the fightback before halftime when he headed in Hans Hateboer's cross at the far post and new signing Luis Muriel did the rest with a second-half brace.

The Colombia forward, signed from Sevilla, levelled with a low shot from the edge of the area in the 70th minute and fired the winner six minutes later when an attempted clearance landed invitingly at his feet. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Ian Chadband)