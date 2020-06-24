Atalanta fight back to dent Lazio title hopes

BERGAMO, Italy, June 24 (Reuters) - Jose Luis Palomino's header 10 minutes from time completed a stunning turnaround as Atalanta came roaring back from two goals down to beat Lazio 3-2 on Wednesday and damage the Roman side's Serie A title hopes.

An own goal by Marten De Roon put Lazio in front after five minutes and midfielder Milinkovic-Savic soon picked up a loose ball just outside the area and curled in a brilliant effort to make it 2-0.

Robin Gosens got Atalanta back into the game with a powerful header from Hans Hateboer's cross just before halftime and Ruslan Malinovsky struck a superb equaliser from outside the box midway through the second half.

Palomino's header from Alejandro Gomez's corner completed a brilliant comeback and left Atalanta fourth on 54 points after 27 games. Second-placed Lazio stayed on 62 points, four behind leaders Juventus.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)

