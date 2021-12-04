Atalanta impressed with a 3-1 win at Napoli, while Atletico Madrid lost 2-1 at home to Mallorca on Saturday night.

The defending Liga champions had looked on course for victory, when Matheus Cunha put the home side ahead on 68 minutes.

However two goals in 11 minutes gave the islanders the win.

Franco Russo scored 10 minutes from the end of normal time, before an injury-time winner for Takefusa Kubo secured all three points.

The loss sees Atletico stay fourth, while Mallorca move up into 12th position.

In Italy, Napoli lost a 2-1 lead to their opponents, with Ruslan Malinovskyi putting the away side ahead after just seven minutes.

Piotr Zielinski and Dries Mertens scored either side of half-time to put Napoli ahead, but Merih Demiral and then Remo Freuler scored within five minutes of each other to win the match.

Napoli are third, two points off league leaders Milan, while Atalanta are two points behind them in fourth.

