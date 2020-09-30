Robin Gosens put the visitors in front after 10 minutes before his fellow wing-back Hans Hateboer blasted home a second.

Gomez then drilled home a finish to give Atalanta a commanding halftime lead, but Felipe Caicedo pulled one back in the second half.

However, Atalanta's Argentinian captain scored a spectacular fourth to put the result beyond doubt, as he drilled an unstoppable shot into the top corner from a tight angle.

The result leaves Atalanta in second place with six points from their opening two games, while Lazio are 10th with three points. (Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie Editing by Toby Davis)

