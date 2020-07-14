Mario Pasalic scores hat-trick as Atalanta thrash Bresica and go second in Serie A

Mario Pasalic scored a hat-trick as Atalanta thrashed relegation-threatened Brescia 6-2 on Tuesday to climb to second in Serie A, six points behind leaders Juventus and two ahead of Inter Milan and Lazio.

Boasting Serie A's most potent attack, Atalanta took the lead when Ruslan Malinovsky sliced open the defence with a clever pass to set up Pasalic to score in the second minute.

Brescia struck back six minutes later through Ernesto Torregrossa, but they were stunned by three superb goals from Marten de Roon, Malinovsky and a diving header by Duvan Zapata to go in at the break 4-1 down.

Football Benfica keep slim title hopes alive with 2-0 win over Guimaraes 12 MINUTES AGO

Play Icon WATCH Maurizio Sarri: Juventus won’t take Serie A title for granted 00:00:30

The home side did not let up after half-time with Pasalic netting twice more to complete his hat-trick, and though Nikolas Spalek pulled a goal back, the defeat left Brescia second from bottom on 21 points after 33 games, nine points from the safety zone.

Juventus travel to Sassuolo on Wednesday while Inter are at SPAL on Thursday.

Football Lampard puts points before quality as Chelsea win ugly 35 MINUTES AGO