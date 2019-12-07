Atalanta twice come from behind to snatch late Verona win

The hosts, who are sixth, were caught napping as a Verona throw-in went straight to the unmarked Samuel Di Carmine who drove the ball past keeper Pierluigi Gollini in the 23rd minute.

Despite a disappointing first-half display by Atalanta, Serie A's leading scorers levelled a minute before the break when Ruslan Malinovskyi collected the ball outside the area and netted with a dipping left-foot shot.

Di Carmine put Verona back in front in the 57th after he was again left unmarked but Luis Muriel equalised seven minutes later with a penalty, awarded following a VAR review for a foul on Timothy Castagne.

Verona had Pawel Dawidowicz sent off for a second booking in the 85th minute and Atalanta's pressure finally paid off when Albanian Djimsiti volleyed home following a corner in the 90th minute.

Atalanta, making their Champions League debut this season, have 28 points, 10 behind leaders Inter Milan after 15 games. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)