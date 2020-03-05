Athletic Bilbao overcome Granada on away goals to reach Cup final

Athletic Bilbao overcome Granada on away goals to reach Cup final
By Reuters

39 minutes agoUpdated 37 minutes ago

GRANADA, Spain, March 5 (Reuters) - Athletic Bilbao sneaked into the Copa del Rey final at the expense of Granada on away goals after losing 2-1 at the Andalusian side in their semi-final return leg on Thursday.

Athletic, who won the first leg 1-0 in Bilbao last month, seemed headed for a surprise exit after Granada forward Carlos Fernandez struck in the 48th minute and a header from defender German Sanchez doubled their advantage in the 76th.

But Athletic grabbed a crucial away goal through Yuri Berchiche in the 81st minute to level the tie at 2-2 on aggregate, setting up set up an all-Basque showpiece against Real Sociedad on April 18 in Seville. (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ken Ferris)

