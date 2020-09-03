Athletico's Geuvanio put the home side ahead after 17 minutes but Claudinho equalised on the half-hour mark for the visitors.

The point did not help the newly promoted Bragantino leave the relegation zone and they currently languish in 17th place in the 20-team Brazilian Serie A.

Athletico sit one point and four places above them. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

