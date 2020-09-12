Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has tested positive for COVID-19, his club said in a statement on Saturday,

Atleti's statement said the Argentine was asymptomatic and was currently isolating in his home after undergoing a test on Friday during the team's pre-season training camp.

The La Liga season started on Saturday but Atletico are missing the first two weekends due to participating in last month's Champions League 'Final Eight' tournament.

They play their first game of the campaign at home to Granada on Sept. 27.

