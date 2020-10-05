"La Liga on Monday informed Atletico Madrid at 23:28 that representatives from Arsenal arrived at the footballing body's headquarters looking to meet Thomas Partey's release clause," read a statement on Aletico's website just before the midnight CET deadline.

"Thus, the player has unilaterally ended his work contract that he had signed with the club through to 30 June 2023."

Under La Liga rules all players must have a buyout clause in their contracts and any club wishing to activate it must deposit the full amount with the Spanish league, who release the player's registration before passing the fee onto the selling club.

Partey, 27, joined the Spanish side's youth academy in 2012 and has gone on to establish himself as an integral part of Diego Simeone's side since making his debut in 2015.

($1 = 0.8490 euros) (Reporting by Joseph Cassinelli Editing by Christian Radnedge)

