Atletico continue resurgent run by beating Getafe

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

MADRID, July 16 (Reuters) - Atletico Madrid beat Getafe 2-0 away in their penultimate La Liga game on Thursday to continue their relentless run of form since the season returned after the COVID-19 break.

Marcos Llorente put Diego Simeone's side in front early in the second half before substitute Thomas Partey scored in the 80th minute, sealing Atletico's seventh win in 10 matches.

Third-placed Atletico, who had already sealed a top-four finish and qualification for next season's Champions League, moved on to 69 points after 37 matches, two ahead of fourth-placed Sevilla who drew 0-0 at Real Sociedad.

Getafe, who had midfielder Allan Nyom red-carded in added time, are seventh on 54 and face a close fight with Valencia and Granada to cling on to the final Europa League berth. (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ken Ferris)

