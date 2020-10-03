Atletico draw blank against Villarreal

Luis Suarez had a quiet first home start after his star performance from the bench in last week's 6-1 win over Granada and Atletico only really started to create some danger when the Uruguayan came off and was replaced by Diego Costa.

Costa twice came close to snatching a late winner but failed to connect with dangerous crosses from Yannick Carrasco, while Villarreal could also have found a late goal in an end-to-end finish, as forward Gerard Moreno volleyed narrowly wide.

Villarreal played the better football for most of the game and could have taken the lead in either half through rightback Mario Gaspar, who was thwarted on both occasions by excellent saves from keeper Jan Oblak.

Unai Emery's Villarreal provisionally lead the standings with eight points from five games, while Atletico, who started the campaign two weeks later, have taken five from three. (Reporting by Richard Martin; editing by Ian Chadband)

