Suarez went closest to breaking the deadlock when he sprinted on to a through ball to go one-on-one with Huesca's Andres Fernandez in the second half but failed to successfully dribble around the keeper.

Atletico continued to bombard the home side in the closing stages but kept being thwarted by Fernandez, who got low to deny Joao Felix in the final minute, while Huesca's defenders also did their bit to get their bodies in the way.

The draw brought Atletico back down to earth after their 6-1 win over Granada on Sunday in their first game, in which Suarez struck twice after coming off the bench, with Huesca doing a far more effective job of shutting down Diego Simeone's side. (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Toby Davis)

