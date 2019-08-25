Atletico keep up winning La Liga start at Leganes

Atletico had never won in Spain’s top-flight at their fellow Madrid outfit's Butarque stadium but Vitolo’s strike ensured they continued their impressive early season form.

The first-half was devoid of any goalscoring opportunities, but after the break both sides traded efforts, with Leganes’s Jonathan Silva striking the crossbar from a freekick and Saul Niguez hitting the post for the visitors.

When Leganes midfielder Javi Eraso forced Jan Oblak into a fine save, it proved to be a pivotal moment. Joao Felix’s direct run and well-timed pass teed up Vitolo, whose composed finish put Diego Simeone’s side ahead in the 71st minute and they went on to secure the three points.

Atletico are one of only two sides with a 100% record in La Liga this season. Sevilla have also won their opening two games. (Reporting by Joseph Cassinelli, editing by Pritha Sarkar)