Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone: 'Luis Suarez's substitute role similar to when Fernando Torres returned'

Diego Simeone: "It's true that I have been very fortunate as a coach to train Fernando Torres here who won the World Cup, the Champions League and the Premier League in England. He trained in the same way whether he played or he didn't play. Now it's the exact same situation with Luis (Suarez). He is commmitted and always with the group."

00:01:06, an hour ago