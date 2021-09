Football

‘Atletico Madrid can punish for smallest mistake’ - AC Milan’s Stefano Pioli ahead of Champions League clash

AC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli doesn't think that Tuesday's home clash against Atletico Madrid will be decisive for their chances to progress in the Champions League, despite having lost their tournament opener against Liverpool 3-2 two weeks ago. The Italian club are bottom of Group B, while Atletico and Porto have one point.

00:01:10, 2 hours ago