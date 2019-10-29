Atletico Madrid held at Alaves after Perez thunderbolt

Atletico substitute Alvaro Morata scored his third goal in three games to fire them ahead in the 70th minute as Diego Simeone's team struggled to find top form at Mendizorroza.

Alaves' Fernando Pacheco made fine saves to deny Spain striker Morata a second and foil Angel Correa before Perez cut in from the right and lashed a thunderbolt into the top corner.

Atletico are second after 11 games, level on 20 points with surprise leaders Granada who face Getafe on Thursday. Barcelona, who have 19 points, can take over at the top if they beat visiting Real Valladolid later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Rik Sharma; editing by Ken Ferris)