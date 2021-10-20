Football

Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone and Felipe on refereeing decisions against Liverpool - 'The referee did well'

Diego Simeone: "They decided that Griezmann deserved a straight red card and it is not a problem, then of course we were saying what we thought about it at the moment. But I do not feel that we were damaged. The referee did well during the game, Liverpool had a great start attacking well, we had a very good reaction and then we showed great strength when we played with one man less."

00:01:41, an hour ago