Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak to Manchester United? Only if the price is right

Jan Oblak

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

Jan Oblak to Manchester United? It could happen but only at the right price. Our colleague Enrique Sanchez from Eurosport Spain gives us the lowdown...

Transfer news LIVE - Manchester United target Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak

AN HOUR AGO

The Sun are reporting that the Slovenia international "is open to a fresh challenge” with United considering him as a replacement for David De Gea.

But certain conditions would have to be met for United to be able to sign the goalkeeper, who is also a reported Chelsea target.

Atletico Madrid doesn't want to sell Oblak. He is a key player for them. But if you put the money on the table doors open, like with Griezmann [to Barcelona].

The clause is €120m right now, they incremented from 100 to 120 last year.

The club wanted it to be €200m but the player didn't agree. So, maybe €120m is a number that a Premier club could afford, why not? And personally Oblak is happy at Atlético, he didn't say anything about leaving the club or similar.

Atlético wouldn't accept anything less that the clause, maybe if the player asks specifically to leave (which would be really strange) they could make a discount, but nothing less than €100m probably.

Atleti's finances have been affected by the Covid-19 crisis, but if they make it to the final on CL their economic situation could start to improve.

