A first-half opener from Raphael Veiga was followed by goals from Roni in the 70th minute and Wesley seven minutes later to seal the points for the Sao Paulo side.

Atletico, three points behind joint leaders Internacional and Flamengo, remain in third place, although they have played a game less.

Football Wales manager Giggs arrested on suspicion of assault - reports 2 HOURS AGO

Palmeiras are in seventh, seven points off the lead. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

Football Maradona taken to hospital - reports 3 HOURS AGO