A first-half opener from Raphael Veiga was followed by goals from Roni in the 70th minute and Wesley seven minutes later to seal the points for the Sao Paulo side.
Atletico, three points behind joint leaders Internacional and Flamengo, remain in third place, although they have played a game less.
Football
Wales manager Giggs arrested on suspicion of assault - reports
Palmeiras are in seventh, seven points off the lead. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford )
Football
Maradona taken to hospital - reports
Transfers
Man City to tempt Messi with pre-contract offer before Barca talks - Paper Round