Sao Paulo started the day in second place in Brazil's Serie A table and although they had chances in the early part of the match they were 2-0 behind at half time.

Franco got two goals in the 10 minutes before the break and Jair added a third with a header 13 minutes into the second half to give the home side a comprehensive win.

Atletico jump from eighth to third, one point behind Sao Paulo but with a game in hand. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

