The 24-year-old Uruguay international, who is on loan from Arsenal, was tested upon his arrival in Madrid following his return from international duty.

He is asymptomatic and isolating at home, in compliance with local health protocols, Atletico said in a statement.

Torreira's club and international team mate Luis Suarez, Atletico's joint-top scorer with five league goals, also tested positive while on international duty and will miss the reunion with his former side.

Atletico are third in La Liga with 17 points, three behind league-leaders Real Sociedad with two games in hand. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

